George Floyd's death two years ago sparked calls for change at police departments across the country, including in Massachusetts. Both the state and the City of Boston vowed to increase their oversight of police officers and better address complaints after Floyd was killed under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. "It is particularly powerful in this moment that all of us in law enforcement recognize the cry for help attention and change," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in 2020. But today, the efforts largely remain a work in progress. And some activists say much more needs to be done. "Reforms have been implemented at a much slower pace than I would have hoped for," said activist Jamarhl Crawford, who served on the Boston Police Reform Task Force. "Two years ago, police reform was first and foremost on people's minds, but now I think some of that enthusiasm and fervor has waned." The Boston task force was an 11-member group appointed by then-Mayor Marty Walsh. In 2020, it issued a set of recommendations and created an independent watchdog agency with subpoena power to investigate use of authority concerns and deaths in police custody. But so far, a year after its creation, Boston's Office of Policing Accountability and Transparency has reviewed only a handful of cases.

The task force also recommended that Boston police develop use of force and officer discipline policies, diversify the force and expand the use of body cameras. On the state level, the largest reforms were the result of a massive police reform bill passed by the Legislature in late 2020. Among the reforms was the creation of the Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission. That panel will certify all Massachusetts police officers and has the power to decertify them. The nine-member group, consisting of police officers, lawyers and mental health clinicians, will review documents from officers and their supervisors to determine if they'll be certified. An officer has to be recertified every three years. There has been some pushback from law enforcement, with some questioning the authority of the POST Commission and the type of information it requests from officers. Some officers have said their concerns are not being addressed and people without a law enforcement background are determining whether they can properly do their jobs. Police chiefs from across the state gathered in Framingham in 2020 to speak out against the police reform bill. (Jesse Costa/WBUR) During a meeting last week, commission member and Boston Police Patrolman's Association president Larry Calderone asked whether an officer could be denied certification because of misconduct charges that were already adjudicated or resolved by their departments. "If an officer is accused of something and exonerated, it should never get in front of the commission to begin with," Calderone said. "We need to clarify this. It sounds like double jeopardy to me." The Commission's general counsel said POST has the power to render the ultimate decision on officer certification and can make decisions after reviewing patterns in an officer's behavior. At the meeting, commissioner Dr. Hanya Bluestone, a psychologist, said the group's purpose is to involve a variety of people from different backgrounds to consider whether an officer should continue to have a badge and carry a gun. "What I hear is a lot of fear and concern about us not understanding the law enforcement culture," she said. "Many of us are not law enforcement officers, obviously we did not go through the same credentialing process. But we all did go through a rigorous process to be appointed to this commission and we take it very seriously." The POST Commission is also creating a public database of complaints against officers, but the start of that has been delayed for a few weeks.

