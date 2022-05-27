How the sculptor of the Lincoln Memorial was inspired by his Massachusetts roots

Many people will turn their attention Monday to the Lincoln Memorial as the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of its dedication in Washington, D.C. But fewer may remember the man behind the monument: American sculptor Daniel Chester French.

He had deep roots in the Bay State: a youth spent in Concord before dropping out of MIT and embarking on what would prove a prolific art career. In his later years, French lived a quiet life at the estate he owned in Stockbridge, nestled in the Berkshires.

Even though Lincoln takes center stage, historian Harold Holzer — an expert on both men — argues that to appreciate the Lincoln Memorial is to appreciate French and his artistic interpretation of the celebrated president.

Daniel Chester French with the 6-foot model of the seated Abraham Lincoln in the Chesterwood Studio in 1925. (Courtesy Underwood & Underwood; Chesterwood Archives; Chapin Library; Williams College; Gift of the National Trust for Historic Preservation/Chesterwood, a National Trust Historic Site)

Holzer spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about French and the many meanings behind his Lincoln Memorial. Holzer is director of Hunter College's Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute and author of "Monument Man: The Life and Art of Daniel Chester French."

On the artist's quiet life:

"French was a very private man. And he lived by this ethos of letting his work speak for itself. In the end, he became kind of invisible. He didn't have a dramatic life. He had a wonderful life. He was in love with his wife. He adored his daughter. He had a beautiful home in Greenwich Village and ultimately a beautiful apartment when he got older."

On his devotion to Massachusetts:

"He said, 'I spent six months of my life in New York and six months in heaven,' by which he meant the Berkshires. And even when Robert Lincoln, Lincoln's sole surviving son, said, 'I'm coming to New York at the end of May to see your model of the Lincoln Memorial' — and his approval was crucial — French said, 'I'm in the Berkshires at the end of May, so sorry.' And Robert never saw it because French would not leave Massachusetts in between May and November."

American sculptor Daniel Chester French at his estate in Stockbridge. (Courtesy of the Chesterwood Archives)

On his other sculptures:

"He did some great work in New York, but also did great work in Massachusetts. He did the great sculpture of General Hooker outside the State House; the O'Reilly Memorial on Boylston Street in Boston; a wonderful memorial to a fellow sculptor named Martin Milmore called the 'Angel of Death,' at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain. And maybe the most famous of his New England works is John Harvard, which is now in the Harvard Yard."

On French's take on Lincoln:

"The measurements of the eyes, the nose, the mouth — those crucial things that sculptors try to quantify and reproduce and enlarge — those are accurate. But the expression of the eyes, the tilt of the head and the hair are all French's invention and his interpretation.

"That forelock that is so prominent in the statue, almost as if Lincoln's head is lowered so his hair tumbles a bit on his forehead, informally — that was French. And in fact, one of [Lincoln's] old law students, complained about it and French just ignored it."

On Lincoln's chair:

"I think he somewhat exaggerated the chair of state so that it could accommodate this giant of a man. In truth, most chairs were too small to hold Lincoln comfortably, and contemporaries noted that his knees were always above his waist in these chairs. That's not the Lincoln we see here. He's not scrunched up. He's almost regal. And the chair of state is every bit up to the task of accommodating him."

On the meaning behind Lincoln's closed right hand and an open left hand:

"[French] used casts of Lincoln's hands that had been made the day after his nomination to the presidency. Lincoln had clung to a broom handle for the casting. He had shaken so many hands [of well-wishers congratulating him on his nomination] the night before that his hand was swollen. The [caster] said something like, 'Oh dear, you'd better grasp something because it won't look right.' So he grasped a broom handle. Many artists just reproduced the hands as they were cast in 1860.

"Well, French would not use that. He said Abraham Lincoln would have a more open right hand, as if he was about to rise to greet someone. He would never be closed off from his people, from his constituents. I think that was a brilliant riff on those casts."

On the legend of Lincoln's hands and their alleged secret code:

"This is one of the great stories: that the right and left hands spell out, respectively, the letters 'A' and 'L' for Lincoln's initials. And they say French intended that to be the case, having previously worked on the statue of Thomas Gallaudet, the founder of the school for the hearing impaired in Washington. But there's no evidence — at least I found no evidence that he intended a subliminal message.

"French did put little messages in other statutes, you know, a little owl in the alma mater at Columbia University. So if students stood near the owl, they would make the dean's list. There's another element in another college statue, and supposedly if lovers walk by they would get married. But for that we have substantive information. But not the 'A-L.' It's just sort of an accident."

A crowd gathers outside the Lincoln Memorial at the dedication ceremony on May 30, 1922. (Courtesy of the National Archives)

On representing national vs. racial union:

"The Lincoln Memorial was conceived as a tribute to the reunification of North and South, but it ignored the existing problems and the continuing separation of Black and white Americans. The dedication ceremony itself was brutally segregated. The only Black speaker was censored so that he could not say, as he had written, that unless the country lived up to Lincoln's promise of equality, the memorial itself would be a hypocrisy.

"And that's where matters stood until 1939 — 17 years later — when [First Lady] Eleanor Roosevelt arranged for the Black opera star Marian Anderson to sing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on a rainy Easter Sunday. Her extraordinary concert, which one can still hear on YouTube, just riveted the nation. It was broadcast on radio, 75,000 people were outdoors to hear it. And suddenly the Lincoln Memorial changed into a platform for the aspiration for racial equality.

"And, of course, most famously, Martin Luther King Jr. gave the 'I Have a Dream' speech from what he called 'the shadow' of this great sculpture by Daniel Chester French."