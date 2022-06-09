Maura Healey could be the next governor. Her ties to Mass. begin with a surprising backstory

Maura Healey's path to the pinnacle of political power in Massachusetts had an unusual beginning.

Her father was a captain in the U.S. Public Health Service, so Healey was born at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland. But her grandmother, who came from Newbury, was determined that her granddaughter be born on Massachusetts soil.

So, Healey's grandmother dug up some dirt from her hometown, put it in a bag and took it to Bethesda.

"I don't know how it quite happened, but she was able to get into that delivery room, slip that bag under the delivery table so they could say that while it was in Bethesda, I was born over Massachusetts soil," Healey told WBUR. "I don't know how they got away with that, but they did."

Healey's next stop could be the governor's office. Early polls show she has substantial leads in both the Democratic primary in September and the general election in November.

It's been a long road from both Bethesda and her childhood in New England.

Healey, 51, grew up on the New Hampshire coast, the oldest of five kids. By the time she was 10, her parents had split up. Her mother, a school nurse, raised her, along with two sisters and two brothers.

"She sold her wedding ring and used it to pave a half a basketball court out behind our house," Healey recalled. "And that's where I think probably a lot of my basketball career took off."

Basketball took Healey through Harvard University, where she co-captained the women's team, and then to Austria, where she played professionally for two years. She still enjoys playing and coaching. In fact, back in 2014, the 5-foot-4 Healey took on the 6-foot-6 Gov. Charlie Baker in a one-on-one game of horse — and beat him.

"I knew how good my opponent was," Baker declared after the match, noting Healey played overseas. "I'm just happy to have gotten all the way to last point."

Healey, who was a point guard, said she has always been comfortable playing basketball, despite her height.

"I never even realized how short I was," Healey said. "Being that small and playing that game I think you learn a little bit about toughness. You learn about taking on bigger people and bigger interests."

She's also taken on big challenges in her legal career. While working for Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley, she led the state's successful challenge of the federal Defense of Marriage Act, the 1996 law that allowed states to deny rights to same-sex married couples. And as attorney general, Healey has joined with other states to fight new restrictions on abortion across the country.

"I'm going to do everything I can to protect the right to abortion and also to protect the rights of LGBTQ community members," she said.

Healey was first elected attorney general in 2014. Two years later, Donald Trump became president — and Healey's job suddenly had a new focus. Within weeks of Trump's election, she pledged to block any efforts to roll back civil rights, immigrant rights, health care or environmental protections.

"We may do it through litigation. We may do it through our own rule-making. We may do it through enforcement of our own," Healey told several hundred people at a town meeting in Arlington at the time.