Starting Monday the MBTA will cut back how often trains run on the Red, Orange and Blue lines in response to safety concerns raised by the Federal Transit Administration.

The T says the switch to a Saturday schedule during the work week will help alleviate a dispatcher shortage. Stacy Thompson, executive director of the transportation advocacy group LivableStreets, tells WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody the move isn't surprising.

The MBTA says it is working aggressively to fix the worker shortage by launching a recruitment campaign, offering bonuses and possibly hiring back former dispatchers.