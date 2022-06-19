Local Coverage
Local Coverage
Transit advocate weighs in on looming MBTA service changes
June 19, 2022
Starting Monday the MBTA will cut back how often trains run on the Red, Orange and Blue lines in response to safety concerns raised by the Federal Transit Administration.

The T says the switch to a Saturday schedule during the work week will help alleviate a dispatcher shortage. Stacy Thompson, executive director of the transportation advocacy group LivableStreets, tells WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody the move isn't surprising.

The MBTA says it is working aggressively to fix the worker shortage by launching a recruitment campaign, offering bonuses and possibly hiring back former dispatchers.

This segment aired on June 19, 2022.

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

Paul Connearney Weekend Managing Editor
Paul Connearney is the Weekend Managing Editor and Weekday Senior Writer who oversees WBUR's local news operations on weekends and contributes to WBUR's All Things Considered during the week.

