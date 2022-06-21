To fight displacement, artists are buying up Boston real estate

Kristen Mallia’s apartment in Fort Point is vast and sunny, with exposed brick walls and a lofty ceiling. Tall windows overlook the city. There is a nod to a living room, sketched out by couches and a rug, but otherwise the space is almost singularly devoted to Mallia’s work as an artist. What would, in most apartments, manifest as clutter is arranged with a collector’s precision. A huge draftsman’s table is organized with meticulous asymmetry: a notebook, a pyramid of empty picture frames, a pile of stones. Mallia shows me around the apartment one afternoon. She first points out the kitchen, which is really just a wall of appliances. “And then this area is pretty much my workspace,” she says, gesturing at the rest of the apartment. Kristen Mallia, in her studio at Midway Artists Collective. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) Mallia, an assistant professor of graphic design at Suffolk University, moved into her apartment at the end of 2020 after nearly two years on a waitlist. The sheer amount of space, she says, has made working on multiple projects immeasurably easier. She can spread out a painting on the floor, then switch to graphic design at her desk, then hop over to the draftsman’s table and (I imagine) spend hours rearranging its enchanting assortment of miscellanea to Instagram-worthy perfection — all without having to pack up one project to make room for the next. Along one wall hangs a series of huge paintings, studies of volcanic rocks Mallia collected during a residency in Iceland. They look like pockmarked asteroids, rendered on translucent tracing paper in shades of black and gray. Such large pieces are a new venture for her, and only started after she moved into the studio. “I could finally start pushing scale with everything,” Mallia says. Mallia's huge paintings, inspired by volcanic rocks from Iceland, hang along the wall of her studio. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) Mallia’s live/work studio is one of 89 units in Midway Artist Studios, an artist collective that occupies three sprawling former wool warehouses at 15 Channel Center St. in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood. The units are large, open and sturdy, adaptable to almost any use: painting, jewelry making, photography, dance. Thirty-six units are priced below market rate and reserved for residents who qualify through the city. Mallia says the rigorous process of qualifying, through the city, for her income-restricted apartment “wasn’t fun.” But, “I’d do it again in a second, obviously,” she says. “Whatever it takes to be in a space where I can be making what I want to be making.” The unit comes with an even greater rarity in the city of Boston: security. Mallia doesn’t have to worry about getting priced out, or being displaced by a developer, because the building is owned and operated by the artists who live there. Kristen Mallia looks through her work made with India ink on tracing paper. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) This is what brought me to Midway Artist Studios. Its story is a novelty on the arts and culture beat, which is rife with tales of artist communities in crisis: the closure of beloved neighborhood music venues, the dwindling availability of affordable practice space, the destruction of decades-old artist communities to make way for luxury apartments. The drumbeat of disappearing cultural space is disheartening for anyone who cares about the arts — and perhaps to anyone who wishes for cities with local character rather than chain stores and banks. The Midway Artists Collective is one of the few artist groups that fought to gain control of its building, and won. I wanted to find out how. The note under the door Artists began moving into Fort Point in the 1970s, after the decline of the textile industry put the area’s huge wool warehouses up for grabs. Fort Point’s signature brick lofts, with their load-bearing floors and freight elevators, were attractive to artists, who made creative use of the rugged, well-lit spaces and a minimum of oversight. They built out the studios to fit their needs and, to cut costs further, sometimes lived illegally in the spaces. According to one city study, by 1995, artists occupied floors in 18 Fort Point buildings. The late 1990s saw the beginning of a development boom, driving out artists in favor of office space and high-end residential projects. A few artist communities managed to stave off displacement by going co-op. In fact, that had been the original plan for the Midway Artist Studios, which were once owned by Bob Kuehn, a mission-driven real estate developer. He was instrumental in the creation of an artist co-op at another warehouse, on Summer Street, in 1995. But Kuehn’s unexpected death in 2006 passed the ownership of Midway to his estate and put the building’s future in limbo. The Midway Artist Studios take up the central section of a former wool warehouse in Fort Point, Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) This was the context into which Raber Umphenour entered Midway in 2011. He and his wife had moved to Boston a short time before, only to be almost immediately displaced when their North End apartment building was redeveloped. The couple snagged a 1,100-square-foot studio at Midway, for which they paid about $1,500 a month. Umphenour, a filmmaker, and his wife, an architect, relished the community that came with a building full of artists. "You can share your ideas with them," Umphenour says. "You can share your tools with them.” The company that managed the building at the time communicated with tenants by slipping photocopied notes under their doors. Usually, these missives were mundane, related to routine building maintenance and the like. Umphenour would often let the notes accumulate. He remembers going through the pile one day in 2013. “There was a note that said, ‘We want to inform you that … we intend to sell the building. Don't worry, the sale will not affect you,’” Umphenour recalls, pausing for dramatic effect. “As soon as somebody says, ‘The sale will not affect you,’ I think that the first reaction is almost the exact opposite, which is: the sale definitely will affect you.” Filmmaker Raber Umphenour is one of the co-founders of the Midway Artists Collective. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) The panicked artists called a meeting. The idea was floated that perhaps they could collectively purchase the building. Umphenour and a few others started knocking on doors, asking residents how much money they could invest. They sweetened the deal by offering tenants a return on their investments: 8% per year. According to Umphenour, within 72 hours they raised around $517,000. These were all hypothetical commitments, of course. But it was enough to put together a bid. The artists decided on an amount they calculated would not require them to raise rents: $20 million. “And the seller got back to us within a week and described it as ‘noncompetitive,’” Umphenour recalls. This is the point in the story where you may find your assumptions about real estate transactions overturned. In Boston’s red hot housing market, it is common for buyers to pay above asking price, and for homes to go to the highest bidder. But it turns out that sellers can sometimes be persuaded. Bob Kuehn, who had also been a prominent figure in the worlds of affordable housing and historic preservation, had always intended the Midway building to go to the artists. His estate was amenable to that goal. Umphenour believes a letter-writing campaign and pressure from city councilors helped the artists’ case. In the end, they were able to convince Kuehn’s estate to enter into a purchase and sale agreement. But it came with a catch: the artists had to raise a $2.2 million down payment — in cash — in 14 business days.

“And thus began two weeks of constant stomach aches and raising $80,000 a day to try to get over the finish line,” Umphenour says.

"You were fighting for something that was not abstract. It was very concrete. You were fighting for being able to preserve the community, the friendships, the livelihoods of your friends and neighbors and colleagues." Raber Umphenour