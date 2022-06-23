How to keep artists in Boston? The city seeks solutions

There’s a sign in Wayne Strattman’s studio with six words spelled out in slender glass tubes: helium, neon, argon, krypton, xenon, mercury. Each is lit up with the gas it describes. Helium glows a light peach; neon, the most common, blazes red-orange. Krypton is white, argon is fuchsia, xenon a muted blue, and mercury a bright azure. Although, technically, mercury is not a gas. “It’s a vapor,” says Strattman.

A sign on the wall of Wayne Strattman's studio shows the different plasma colors of different gases. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Strattman is a glass and light artist. He has designed museum displays, toys and set pieces in films. (The green glowing lights in the Borg regeneration stations in “Star Trek VIII: First Contact”? Those were his.) His 1,500-square-foot studio at 119 Braintree St. in Allston brims with discarded prototypes and glass sculptures. Strattman is especially fond of decanters, which he keeps clustered on a shelf. Inside one is a small figure — a man, with his hand outstretched, holding a deep red heart.

“I originally made this decanter to give to somebody I was dating,” Strattman says. “And she broke up with me, and I took it apart, drilled a hole through the heart and put his heart in his hand. This is called, ‘Can I give you anything else?’”

Strattman, as you may have guessed, is not the type of guy to feign optimism.

Wayne Strattman's glass sculpture of a broken-hearted man holding his heart is called "Can I give you anything else?." (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

He has every reason to feel pessimistic at the moment. The building where he rents his studio is set to be torn down and redeveloped into lab and office space, causing over 100 artists and craftspeople to lose their workspaces. Strattman despairs that he won’t find an affordable replacement. And it’s not for lack of trying.

“There isn't a community, quite honestly, east of the Connecticut River I probably haven't been to,” he says. “The for-sale prices are astronomical — they start well into the millions, largely, and the leasing rates are high. And also, lab space is being claimed from Boston, basically at a radius of about 30 miles in any direction. So they're taking up all the small commercial spaces and driving the cost per square foot up to $30, $35, $40 a square foot. And artists just don't have the income to support that.”

Artist Wayne Strattman at his glass and plasma studio in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

This isn’t the first time Strattman has faced displacement. He was part of a group of artists who won the right to keep their live/work studios in the South End’s Piano Factory after a bitter legal battle in the late '90s, only to watch the landlord gradually convert the building into luxury apartments.

“Over the years, I've testified in front of the city council, written letters, participated in online petitions,” Strattman says. “It's largely gone unanswered by the city.”

Strattman thinks Boston’s leadership needs to take responsibility for what’s happening to artists. The problem, he says, is worse than it’s ever been. But his impression is that the city has little power to create or preserve space for artists.

“They do a lot of studies and whatnot, and it's not what we need,” he says. “We don't need more studies. The problem is obvious.”

Glass artifacts created by glass and plasma sculptor Wayne Strattman. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Strattman’s story is in many ways emblematic of the experience of creative workers facing the squeeze in Boston’s hot real estate market, where music venues struggle to stay afloat, performers lament the dearth of rehearsal space and developers gobble up the industrial buildings that have long served the city's painters, sculptors and craftspeople.

And Strattman is right that the city has few tools to help, despite a robust office of arts and culture. The 14-person office has a $3 million dollar operating budget, which it uses to fund artists and cultural organizations, support public art and advocate for arts and culture throughout the city. But only one staffer is focused on the problem of disappearing cultural space — Melissa Meyer, the director of cultural planning. Meyer is often the person to respond to panicked artists worried about their studios going on the market. By then, it’s usually too late for the city to intervene. “By the time people are talking about sale, it's been sold,” Meyer says. “Or it's really close to being sold.”

Meyer is hopeful this is about to change. Mayor Michelle Wu’s proposed 2023 budget will allow the office of arts and culture to hire two more staff who can help it get ahead of the displacement problem. One will be a liaison with developers and the city’s planning and development agency. “That's really almost a full-time job, is keeping up with the development pipeline in the city,” Meyer says.