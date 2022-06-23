Sonia Chang-Díaz is the Democratic underdog in the Mass. governor's race, but she's overcome long odds before

In the race for Massachusetts governor, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz is the clear Democratic underdog.

Attorney General Maura Healey has a commanding lead in the polls, a bulging campaign war chest and the endorsement of most party activists.

But as Chang-Díaz told students recently, she has beaten long odds before. In 2008, she successfully took on a sitting state senator, Dianne Wilkerson, with a grassroots campaign.

"I was a long-shot candidate," she told a class recently at UMass Lowell. "People said, 'That'll never happen. You'll never win.' "

Despite the skepticism, Chang-Díaz beat Wilkerson, an eight-term incumbent who was the target of a corruption investigation, by 213 votes in the primary. One Boston newspaper dubbed it a "primary night shocker." She went on to win the general and become the first Latina and Asian American in the Massachusetts Senate.

Now Chang-Díaz, 44, is betting she can pull off another upset and beat Healey in the Democratic primary in September. If she wins both the primary and general election in November, Chang-Díaz would become the first Hispanic, the first Asian American, and the first woman governor elected in Massachusetts.

But Chang-Díaz says she isn't running just to break those barriers. She's running to tackle major challenges holding people back in Massachusetts, such as the threat of climate change and the high cost of housing, child care and health care. And Chang-Díaz seems to relish the role of a progressive challenger facing an uphill climb.

"When you spend your career pushing for change, it can make those in power uncomfortable," Chang-Díaz told delegates at the state Democratic convention in Worcester this month.

Sonia Chang-Díaz at an event at Boston English High School in Jamaica Plain. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

As Chang-Díaz campaigned in Lowell recently, she paused at a Cambodian restaurant to talk about her life and journey into politics. While servers delivered plates of rice, noodles, pork and seafood to customers, Chang-Díaz described how she and her three sisters were raised by a single mother, who worked as a social worker. She said money was tight, but her mother found ways to provide.

"She had to struggle and use creativity to make do with not a lot, which was very formative," Chang-Díaz said. "She always said — and I think she's right — that they ought to put poor people in charge of budgets because nobody knows how to stretch a dollar like people who have had to live on a small income."

Her mother moved the family to Newton, so her daughters could attend good public schools. But there Chang-Díaz and her sisters realized they were not as well off as many of the residents of the wealthy Boston suburb.

"It was hard being part of a community and really not having a lot of shared experiences," Liz Kinsella, Chang-Díaz's oldest sister, said. "We didn't go skiing. We didn't go to Florida for vacations. So there was this — and I'm sure Sonia used this word — 'otherness.' This feeling of being a part, but not really belonging."

Chang-Díaz described her childhood as moving back and forth between different economic worlds.

She said that she and her sisters also stood out because of their multi-ethnic background. Their mother is white from Montana, while their father, Franklin Chang-Díaz, came from Costa Rica and was the grandson of Chinese refugees. But both Chang-Díaz and Kinsella credit their mother for making sacrifices to ensure they received a good education.

"I'll be eternally grateful," Kinsella said. "I went into education; Sonia went into education. Clearly that message hit home for us."