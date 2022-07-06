Boston police say they were not aware of plans by a white supremacist group to march in downtown Boston last weekend. About 100 members of the group — which calls itself "The Patriot Front" — wore face masks and carried riot shields in the march. Investigators say they're reviewing video recordings to identify members who allegedly assaulted a Black person.

Robert Trestan, head of the Anti-Defamation League's Boston office, joined Morning Edition to discuss the march.