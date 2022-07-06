Local Coverage
Regional director of Anti-Defamation League discusses white supremacists' march in Boston
July 06, 2022
Boston police say they were not aware of plans by a white supremacist group to march in downtown Boston last weekend. About 100 members of the group — which calls itself "The Patriot Front" — wore face masks and carried riot shields in the march. Investigators say they're reviewing video recordings to identify members who allegedly assaulted a Black person.

Robert Trestan, head of the Anti-Defamation League's Boston office, joined Morning Edition to discuss the march.

This segment aired on July 6, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

