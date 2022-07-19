Advertisement
Mass. budget approved by lawmakers, at record $52.7 billion
State legislators have approved a record $52.7 billion state budget and sent it on to Gov. Charlie Baker for final approval.
The spending plan is just one of several big items lawmakers are scrambling to finish before the formal session ends this month.
WBUR's Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk about what's in the budget and what else is in the works.
This segment aired on July 19, 2022. Audio will be available soon.