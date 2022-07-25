Mass. cities scurry to contain rats with electronic traps, carbon monoxide and birth control

Just off the Somerville bike path, Michael Collins waded through the bushes and picked up a metal box.

Collins popped open the lid — and immediately noticed a rancid smell. A dead rat was decomposing inside.

"I’d say it’s a juvenile," said Michael Collins, of Modern Pest Services, as he slid the rodent into a garbage bag.

All across Greater Boston and the northeast, cities and towns are battling a swelling rat population. In Boston alone, rat and rodent complaints climbed 48% from 2019 to 2021, according to the city's 311 data. And local officials are finding creative ways to respond.

Somerville is deploying state-of-the-art traps, which zap the rodents with a jolt of electricity and promptly send the city an electronic notice. Boston is gassing underground burrows. And cities like Newton are feeding rats birth control.

"It's very convenient and successful so far," Collins said. "Seeing the catches come in — it's something you look forward to waking up to."

Rats, of course, have long been considered a scourge — blamed, perhaps incorrectly, for the bubonic plague that swept Europe during the Middle Ages. The brown rat, or Norway rat, likely came to the Americas as a stowaway aboard ships in the 1700s. And it quickly made itself at home in cities.

People have been fighting to eliminate them ever since.

A video produced by the U.S. government in 1950 called the brown rat a "killer."

"The rat problem is man's problem," the narrator warned.

In many parts of the country, the problem appears to have gotten worse during the pandemic.

Michael H. Parsons, an urban ecologist at Fordham University who studies wild rat populations, said lockdowns "almost certainly" forced rats to change their behavior.

Parsons and a team of researchers analyzed 311 data across all five boroughs of New York City and found complaints spiked in residential areas directly adjacent to restaurants.

Parsons said it appears rats moved from commercial areas into the surrounding neighborhoods when diners and bars shut down or reduced their hours after COVID cases spiked.

"It makes sense that with the closure of restaurants, rats are going to need new places to feed," he said.

That meant people used to seeing the occasional rat suddenly saw many more.

When restaurants reopened, some rats migrated back to their old haunts, Parsons explained. But others likely remained in their new territories, surviving off household trash and pet waste.

So more than ever, rats seem to be everywhere, especially at night.

In Boston, city crews are trying to exterminate the pests by filling their dens with carbon monoxide.