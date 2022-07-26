Local Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage

COVID cases are rising in Mass. again

July 26, 2022
COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts.

The latest state data show a 24% jump in the daily average of new cases reported last week, compared to the week before.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID is also on the rise.

So how concerned should we be?

For answers, WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy was joined by Dr. Cassandra Pierre, an associate hospital epidemiologist at Boston Medical Center.

This segment aired on July 26, 2022. Audio will be available soon.

