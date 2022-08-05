Nation’s first vaginal fluid transplants offer hope for millions

Jade Genga has been grappling with vaginal discomfort and pain for years. At first it seemed like just a nuisance. After her gynecologist diagnosed her with bacterial vaginosis — or BV — she took a course of antibiotics and things seemed better. But three weeks later, it was back. Another round of antibiotics helped, but only for four weeks. It came back again. “I started to not like my own body because it was fighting me all the time,” said Genga, who is from Rhode Island. She is far from alone. At any given moment, almost one in three women in the U.S. has BV, and the numbers are even higher for certain groups. More than 50% of African American women have the condition. BV has been linked to serious long-term health issues and yet, for many people, medicine does not have a good treatment. But now there is new hope. This summer Massachusetts General Hospital started performing the first vaginal fluid transplants in the U.S. After years of delays, the hope is that this study will offer insights that can help the estimated 21 million Americans, from teenagers to middle-aged women, who have BV. ‘Just so uncomfortable’ BV happens when the natural bacteria in a vagina get out of balance. The experience can be different for different people. Indeed, most with BV report no symptoms. But for others, there can be discharge, odor and sometimes itching. In Genga’s years-long attempt to get rid of BV, she tried medications, over-the-counter products, and holistic treatments. She’s tried changing her diet, her soap, her feminine products. “I have tried everything,” she said. “And it’s just so uncomfortable.” Her experience of having BV return just weeks after treatment is common. The standard medical treatment — antibiotics — has been unchanged for 40 years. Yet one month after taking antibiotics, there is a 40 to 60% chance the BV will have come back.

"The fact that there hasn't been a new treatment is infuriating as a health care provider — and as a woman." Caroline Mitchell

“The fact that there hasn't been a new treatment is infuriating as a health care provider — and as a woman,” said Caroline Mitchell, director of the MGH’s Vulvovaginal Disorders Program. Mitchell said her patients often describe antibiotics as temporary relief rather than a treatment. And the problem is deeper than the immediate discomfort. BV is associated with a host of serious health issues regardless of whether the person experiences any symptoms. BV is linked to preterm birth. It's linked to a higher risk of acquiring HIV or other sexually transmitted infections. It’s linked to the persistence of human papillomavirus and progression to cervical pre-cancer. It seems to be associated with infertility. And it impacts more than just the individual. “It really strikes at the core of their relationships. It makes them feel uncomfortable with intimacy with a partner. It makes them feel ashamed,” said Mitchell. After years of failed treatments, one Sunday morning, Genga was so fed up with BV that she made herself a cup of tea and sat down at her computer. She spent the next several hours digging through medical journals to find some hint of hope. Eventually, she found what she was looking for. The superhero bacterium

