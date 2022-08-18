Local Coverage
Health

A look inside one of the 'crisis pregnancy centers' that critics say have a hidden agenda

August 18, 2022
Little-known nonprofits called "crisis pregnancy centers" are now in the spotlight in the fight over abortion rights. The centers, called CPCs for short, often advertise free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. But critics say they're hiding an anti-abortion agenda. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says there are about 30 of these centers in Massachusetts.

This segment aired on August 18, 2022. Audio will be available soon.

