How the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade will alter the lives of women of color47:12
June 29, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Women are already going to great lengths to find safe abortion services.

"The number of patients that are traveling from out of state to get care in Georgia. So Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama," Kwajelyn Jackson, executive director at Feminist Women’s Health Center in Atlanta, says. "Most recently, we have seen patients traveling from as far as Texas."

But unlike the 1970s, today, those patients are more likely to be women of color who are already mothers.

"Most people who have abortions already have children, so their lives will be upended by the idea that they can't access health care in their community," Fatima Goss Graves says, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, says.

Determining if and when to become mothers shapes everything in these women's lives.

"How you stand economically, how you are able to shape your day to day life. How you retire. Whether you are able to retire with dignity," Goss Graves says.

Today, On Point: How the Supreme Court is changing the lives of women of color.

Guests

Kwajelyn Jackson, executive director at Feminist Women’s Health Center in Atlanta. (@superkwa)

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center. Co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. (@FGossGraves)

Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund. (@JNelsonLDF)

Also Featured

Ni'aisha, mother of four in Georgia.

This program aired on June 29, 2022.

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

