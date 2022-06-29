Women are already going to great lengths to find safe abortion services.

"The number of patients that are traveling from out of state to get care in Georgia. So Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama," Kwajelyn Jackson, executive director at Feminist Women’s Health Center in Atlanta, says. "Most recently, we have seen patients traveling from as far as Texas."

But unlike the 1970s, today, those patients are more likely to be women of color who are already mothers.

"Most people who have abortions already have children, so their lives will be upended by the idea that they can't access health care in their community," Fatima Goss Graves says, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, says.

Determining if and when to become mothers shapes everything in these women's lives.

"How you stand economically, how you are able to shape your day to day life. How you retire. Whether you are able to retire with dignity," Goss Graves says.

Today, On Point: How the Supreme Court is changing the lives of women of color.

Guests

Kwajelyn Jackson, executive director at Feminist Women’s Health Center in Atlanta. (@superkwa)

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center. Co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. (@FGossGraves)

Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund. (@JNelsonLDF)

Also Featured

Ni'aisha, mother of four in Georgia.