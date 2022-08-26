'Flash droughts' and weather 'whiplash.' Welcome to New England’s climate future

To put it bluntly, it kinda just stopped raining this summer. Parts of the northeast that typically get about 9 inches over June, July and August have gotten a fraction of that. Rivers are running low and many streams have gone dry or become a series of disconnected puddles. Lawns are crunchy, vegetation is shriveling and groundwater levels are plummeting.

Dave Dumaresq’s vegetable farm in Dracut is located in the epicenter of it all. And it shows.

His boots kick up plumes of fine dust as he walks between garden beds. The corn stalks have turned brown and the ears are smaller than usual. Instead of a carpet of lush green leaves, the potato field is patchy.

Dumaresq, the founder and owner of Farmer Dave’s — a 100-acre mostly organic farm — says that with so little rainfall this summer, he feels like he’s “playing God” with the fate of his plants.

“We’re basically at the point now where we’re selecting which crops to continue to grow and which crops to basically allow to suffer,” he says. The corn falls into that latter category. He staggers the planting and harvesting, and has gotten two decent pickings so far. But the next two are a crapshoot.

“I'm not watering those last two plantings,” he says. “I’m hoping for rain.”

The forecast is not is not in his favor. What little rain he may get in the next week or so will almost surely not be enough to reverse the tide of this summer’s drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows eastern Massachusetts, most of Rhode Island and parts of eastern Connecticut in an “extreme drought.”

Boston, which normally receives 3.27 inches of rain in July, got only 0.62 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Hartford got 2.66 inches instead of its usual 4.17 inches, and Providence got 0.46 inches, a far cry from its usual 2.91 inches.

In a region known for its steady year-round precipitation, climate scientists say acute droughts like this will become more frequent.

Workers unfurl a portable drip irrigation system at Farmer Dave’s in Dracut. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Already this summer, farming in New England is a game of risk, a series of on-going calculations and tough decisions. And an expensive one too.

Dumaresq says a drought year can cost him an extra $60,000 to $100,000. He has to hire several extra people to operate the constantly running irrigation equipment.

“So you have the increased labor costs, you have the increased fuel costs, and then you also have the increased maintenance costs and purchase cost of replacement equipment,” he says.

He’s not alone. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources says that farmers across the state are struggling with this year’s drought. Many have reported significant crop losses or seen their hay fields dry up.

Mohammad Hannan, who farms on 7 acres in Lincoln, says he’s lost more than half an acre of broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and beans so far.

“All that stuff is basically gone,” he says. “So it’s a big, big loss.”

Luckily for him, he has other full-time work. He knows others are not so lucky.

“If I did not have another job, I would be in real trouble right now. So I can imagine for the other farmers who are doing it full time, they are really struggling.”

Many of Mohammed Hannan's crops have died this summer because he doesn't have enough irrigation water. (Courtesy of Mohammed Hannan)

This summer’s drought is reminiscent of the 2020 and 2016 droughts. And it’s in sharp contrast to last summer and the summer of 2018 when New England got a ton of rain.

“It’s just crazy,” Dumaresq says. “Yes, we’ve heard that we’re going to see more extremes in the climate, but man, are we seeing it in just this short three-year period.”

Zach Zobel, a scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center, says climate change is certainly playing a role in this weather “whiplash.”

As humans have warmed the planet, we’ve changed the atmospheric patterns that shape our weather systems. In a warmer world, weather extremes like severe drought, record rainfalls and heatwaves are getting more extreme.

That’s not to say that drought is a recent phenomenon in the Northeast. Over the last 150 years, UMASS hydrology professor David Boutt says that records show the region tends to get a dry period like the one we’re experiencing this summer about once every ten years or so.

There was a very bad drought in the mid-1960s, for instance, and another in 1980 — during that drought, the town of Amherst ran out of water and UMASS was forced to close and send all of its students home.

But while drought is part of the New England climate, things have changed over the last decade.