Dr. Bisola Ojikutu reflects on her 1st year leading Boston's public health response06:22
September 01, 2022
Public health in Boston has been in a situation reminiscent of Whac-A-Mole, with issues popping up left and right, including the local response to COVID and most recently, the monkeypox virus.

Guiding Boston through these ongoing crises is Dr. Bisola Ojikutu.

She was named as the executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission last September by Mayor Michelle Wu. Dr. Ojikutu oversees a $160 million budget and 1,200 employees.

She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to look back on her first year in the role and set us up for future years.

This segment aired on September 1, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

Hafsa Quraishi Morning Edition Field Producer
Hafsa Quraishi is WBUR’s Morning Edition field producer.

