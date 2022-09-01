Public health in Boston has been in a situation reminiscent of Whac-A-Mole, with issues popping up left and right, including the local response to COVID and most recently, the monkeypox virus.

Guiding Boston through these ongoing crises is Dr. Bisola Ojikutu.

She was named as the executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission last September by Mayor Michelle Wu. Dr. Ojikutu oversees a $160 million budget and 1,200 employees.

She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to look back on her first year in the role and set us up for future years.