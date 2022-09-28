Rep. McGovern says U.S. only needs 'political will' to end hunger by 2030

The White House is hosting a national conference on Wednesday, focused on ending hunger and food insecurity in the United States by 2030.

The first and only Conference on Food Nutrition and Health was hosted by then-President Richard Nixon in 1969. It resulted in the creation of the Women, Infants, and Children program, which provides food to half the infants in the country. It also paved the way for SNAP benefits, like food stamps.

In its most recent report on food insecurity, the Greater Boston Food Bank found enrollment in SNAP by Massachusetts residents rose nine percentage points between 2020 and 2021. It also found one-third of adults in the state experienced food insecurity last year.

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern helped spearhead Wednesday's conference. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss the effort.

Below are highlights from their conversation, which have been lightly edited.

Interview Highlights

On what needs to happen to meet the conference's goal of ending hunger in the United States by 2030

"It's an ambitious goal, but it's a realistic goal. We have a hunger problem in the United States of America. Nearly 40 million Americans don't know where their next meal is going to come from, and hunger is a political condition. We have an abundance of food, we have the resources, we have the infrastructure. We have everything but the political will. One of the reasons why I pushed for this White House conference is because I think it is shameful that in the richest country in the history of the world, so many people are hungry."

On why it is important for the conference to make a return this year

"The last conference was in 1969. That was a time when we used to think big things. Don't forget, 1969 was the year we landed a man on the moon. We started to make some significant progress in the aftermath of that conference, but over the years, that progress began to erode, and we started to backslide. In Washington, we tend to deal with issues in a very siloed fashion. If you want to talk about SNAP, you talk to the Agriculture Committee, but if you want to talk about school feeding, that's the Education and Labor Committee. And if you want to talk about food as medicine, that's the Energy and Commerce Committee. This is an opportunity to connect the dots. This conference will get everybody in the room, including state and local leaders, the nonprofit sector, the faith-based sector, and the private sector. We all have a role to play, and if we all put something on the table, we can actually solve this problem."