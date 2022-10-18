Local Coverage
After an almost championship season, the Celtics are back again04:23
October 18, 2022
Just four months ago, the Celtics were in the NBA Finals, and on the cusp of winning their 18th championship.

They fell short of realizing that goal, and then had a headline-grabbing off-season.

So what should we expect from the Celtics, with their regular season tipping off Tuesday night?

For answers, WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy was joined by Gary Washburn, the NBA writer for the Boston Globe.

This segment aired on October 18, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

