MBTA head will step down at beginning of year

Massachusetts' next governor will get to choose a new head of the MBTA.

The T's General Manager Steve Poftak announced on Monday that he's stepping down in January, after four years on the job.

In an email to staff, Poftak said he takes great pride in what he and T employees had accomplished together. He also acknowledged the T still has work to do on safety, but said the agency has made progress.

As WBUR’s Simon Rios reports, Poftak's tenure was turbulent on a number of fronts.