Rep. Trahan on McCarthy's failed attempts to become House speaker

Rep. Trahan on McCarthy's failed attempts to become House speakerPlay
Members of the U.S. House will try again Wednesday to elect a speaker.
Republican Kevin McCarthy of California failed on Tuesday to get a majority on three ballots because a small group in his own party blocked his nomination.
For more on what it's like to be inside the House during this historic stalemate, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan.
This segment aired on January 4, 2023.