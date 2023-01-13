A monument to the Kings, 'The Embrace' is unveiled on Boston Common

Maybe this too is part of the dream. To see Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s only granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, inspire crowds on Boston Common as he once did and call for love above all else. To see families come and bear witness to the unveiling of Boston’s newest monument - the “Embrace.”

The wind blew parts of King’s speech off the podium and she said her grandparents must be present and excited.

“I've studied their writings. I have listened to tapes of them speaking and I have watched videos that showed them in action,” King said. “I feel that they are somehow with me, that our spirits are joined in the quest for a just, loving and peaceful world.”

The 14-year-old looked around. People had just started dabbing at their eyes with tissues.

“I am very proud to be their granddaughter, but I am also challenged by their inspiring legacies of vision and courage and hope and healing,” King said. “But I know that I am not alone. There is a sense in which we are all children and grandchildren of Martin and Coretta Scott King. We are all challenged to carry forward their unfinished work.”

Dignitaries and guests approach the Embrace on Boston Common as staff unveil the sculpture. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

This message carried through the day at the official unveiling of artist Hank Willis Thomas’ 20-foot-tall monument which captures the King’s love story in bronze.

People began to gather early around mid-morning, forming lines to enter the event that started at 1 p.m. Others stood outside near the Parkman Bandstand to watch one of many screens set-up nearby. A choir made up of six congregations from across the city performed. Leaders from the commonwealth lined up to pay their respects.

Imari Paris Jeffries is the executive director of Embrace Boston, the organization that spearheaded the installation of the monument. He hopes people take note of The 1965 Freedom Plaza surrounding the “Embrace,” inspired by the African American quilting tradition. A blanket, passed on from generation to generation that keeps you warm and tells a story, piece by piece. This, too, is his organization. Diverse and devoted to one mission.

“This is one of the only monuments where four of the five founders are people of color,” Jeffries said. “Two out of the five are women, where the lead architect of the plaza is a Black man. The artist is a Black man and the organization is predominantly Black and Latinx led by a Black person. In every way, this is a celebration of our culture. This is a celebration of the transformation and our survival.”