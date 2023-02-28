Local Coverage
The state of Massachusetts' highways and roads during Tuesday's storm

February 28, 2023
Tuesday's snow storm is bringing a lot of snow: 2-4 inches are expected east of I-495, and 4-6 inches west of that. Though it isn't a blockbuster snow storm, it is slowing down the morning commute.

State highway administrator for Massachusetts Jonathan Gulliver speaks to WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to give an update on road conditions and how to navigate today's commute.

This segment aired on February 28, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

