The state of Massachusetts' highways and roads during Tuesday's storm

Tuesday's snow storm is bringing a lot of snow: 2-4 inches are expected east of I-495, and 4-6 inches west of that. Though it isn't a blockbuster snow storm, it is slowing down the morning commute.

State highway administrator for Massachusetts Jonathan Gulliver speaks to WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to give an update on road conditions and how to navigate today's commute.