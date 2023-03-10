Advertisement
Coronavirus Coverage
It's been 3 years since Mass. declared a COVID-19 emergency. Here's a look at where things stand
Friday marks three years since Massachusetts declared a state of emergency at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, there have been more than 2 million confirmed cases and more than 22,000 COVID-related deaths.
To look back, and talk about where we are now, Department of Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy.
This segment airs on March 10, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.