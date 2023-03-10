Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage//Health

Coronavirus Coverage

It's been 3 years since Mass. declared a COVID-19 emergency. Here's a look at where things stand

March 10, 2023
TwitterfacebookEmail

Friday marks three years since Massachusetts declared a state of emergency at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, there have been more than 2 million confirmed cases and more than 22,000 COVID-related deaths.

To look back, and talk about where we are now, Department of Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy.

This segment airs on March 10, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Novel Coronavirus

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close