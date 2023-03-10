The risks of problem gambling as online sports betting gets underway in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has taken another step in legal sports betting. On Friday, bettors can place wagers on a mobile app, a form that some experts say will overtake in-person betting. Supporters say this will be an economic boost for the state, but critics worry about the impact on people struggling with gambling addiction.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy speaks with Marlene Warner, CEO of the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, about problem gambling, and what safeguards the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has in place to prevent addiction.

Editor's note: People struggling with compulsive gambling can call 1-800-327-5050 or visit https://gamblinghelplinema.org to speak with a trained specialist to receive support. Services are available 24/7 in multiple languages and are free and confidential.