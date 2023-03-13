In mad dash, Mass. customers pull money out of failed Silicon Valley Bank

More than two dozen customers lined up outside Silicon Valley Bank’s Wellesley office Monday, waiting hours to withdraw their money from the failed institution after regulators pledged to make all the funds available.

Vanessa Calderón-Rosado was among them. She’s chief executive of IBA Boston, a nonprofit that helps people with affordable housing and other services. She said she stood in line for two hours but was successful.

“We were able to withdraw all of the money that we had in our account with them,” she said. “It was a great relief.”

The California-based bank, with five branches in Massachusetts, closed Friday, sending shockwaves through the financial world until the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. stepped in as receiver and told customers they could access all of their money.

The emerging picture of those exposed to the bank’s collapse is broader than its technology-sector reputation. The $209 billion bank, the second-largest to fail in U.S. history, had a much wider reach, thanks in large part to its acquisition of Boston Private Bank & Trust Co. in 2021. That deal brought in relationships with community development groups, small businesses, social service nonprofits and a long list of charter schools.

“So much of the focus in the last 72 hours has been on the tech sector,” said Kimberly Lyle, chief executive at the Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corp., an affordable housing developer. “The reality is that Silicon Valley Bank had loaned money to housing projects in California, in Massachusetts.”

She said the bank also made grants to small community organizations that had come to rely on that assistance.

Like other managers of nonprofits contacted by WBUR, Lyle said her group’s relationship had started with Boston Private Bank. Even though customers like her are relieved that federal regulators stepped in to make customers whole, they also are concerned about the future.