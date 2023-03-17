Local Coverage
Inaugural Mass. undersecretary of environmental justice and equity on her first days on the job

March 17, 2023
María Belén Power is Massachusetts' first-ever undersecretary of environmental justice and equity, a cabinet position newly created by Gov. Maura Healey's administration. Belén Power comes from GreenRoots, Inc., a community-based organization in Chelsea.

Belén Power speaks to WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy about how the job's going so far, and what the priorities for the office are moving forward.

