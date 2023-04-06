A new council tasked with raising issues affecting Latinos in Mass. to state leaders

On Wednesday, Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order which officially created the Governor's Council on Latino Empowerment. The group's goal is to improve the wellbeing of Latinos in Massachusetts.

Executive Director of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce Grace Moreno is one of the 40 members on the Latino council. She speaks with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy about the council's priorities and how it will work to address the needs of a diverse group.