Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage

A new council tasked with raising issues affecting Latinos in Mass. to state leaders

April 06, 2023
TwitterfacebookEmail

On Wednesday, Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order which officially created the Governor's Council on Latino Empowerment. The group's goal is to improve the wellbeing of Latinos in Massachusetts.

Executive Director of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce Grace Moreno is one of the 40 members on the Latino council. She speaks with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy about the council's priorities and how it will work to address the needs of a diverse group.

This segment aired on April 6, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close