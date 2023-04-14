Local Coverage
The Boston police officer injured in shootout with the Boston Marathon bombers, later died

April 14, 2023
Among the official victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings is Boston Police Sergeant Dennis "DJ" Simmonds, who was injured in the shootout with the bombers in Watertown and died a year after the tragedy.

Officer Simmonds' sister, Nicole Simmonds-Jordan, spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition about how she remembers her brother.

This segment aired on April 14, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

2023 Boston Marathon

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

Stevee Chapman Associate Producer, Morning Edition
Stevee Chapman is an associate producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

