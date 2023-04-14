Advertisement
The Boston police officer injured in shootout with the Boston Marathon bombers, later died
Among the official victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings is Boston Police Sergeant Dennis "DJ" Simmonds, who was injured in the shootout with the bombers in Watertown and died a year after the tragedy.
Officer Simmonds' sister, Nicole Simmonds-Jordan, spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition about how she remembers her brother.
This segment aired on April 14, 2023. Audio will be available soon.