Mass. firefighters battle new hazard: forever chemicals in their gear
Massachusetts firefighters and their families are the latest group to join in the fight against PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals." They have started a public campaign to educate people on the health risks of PFAS and to remove the chemicals from the protective gear that firefighters wear on the job. Scientists and politicians are rallying around their cause.
This segment aired on April 18, 2023. Audio will be available soon.