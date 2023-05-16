Lynch allegations spark calls for changing toxic restaurant culture

It's been a tough, emotional year for Tim Dearing. He's one of more than 20 former employees who recently accused star Boston chef and restaurateur Barbara Lynch of abusive behavior and creating toxic work environments in her kitchens.

The allegations, which Lynch denies, were initially published in the New York Times and Boston Globe, and have raised broader questions about restaurant culture and its impact on workers and their mental health.

For Dearing, the hardest part has been the loss of his best friend and colleague, Rye Crofter.

“He was named Rye because his parents worked at a bakery. It was always ingrained into his life,” Dearing said, “That's how we became really good friends is through food, like punk rock and food.”

Dearing and Crofter were friends for 22 years. They grew up in kitchens, attended the same culinary school, and ultimately worked together at Lynch's high-end Boston establishment Menton. Crofter was executive chef for her restaurant group, and Dearing helped him develop recipes and design menus. Dearing said they both felt burnt out and frustrated with working 12- to 14-hour days in an exacting, high pressure environment.

“And just like the crazy attitudes, the stress," Dearing said. "But we were always trying to figure out a way not to have that.”

Anyone who's worked in a busy restaurant knows kitchens can be pressure cookers. Their intensity has been dramatized in movies and TV series including “The Bear.”

Dearing, who's 38, said a physically and mentally grueling work culture has endured for well over a century. He traced the "yes, chef" pursuit of perfection at all costs back to elite, 20th-century French chefs who ran their kitchens like military brigades.

“It's very hierarchical,” Dearing explained. “It's like, no matter what you take it.”

Tim Dearing in Brighton. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Dearing said he and Rye "were recovering alcoholics and addicts," but Dearing has been sober for 11 years and Crofter had been for about eight. So his death "was all a surprise to all of us,” Dearing said, while choking back tears. “And a lot of friends have died from this. Like a lot of people.”

The 35-year-old Crofter's death became a tipping point for Dearing and his colleagues to break their silence about Lynch. They allege she was a neglectful leader who for years was often absent, and when she was present verbally and physically harassed employees. Lynch has called the allegations "fantastical."

Now, Dearing hopes these experiences serve as yet another wake-up call for change across the industry.