Boston artist-in-residence explores how city could reimagine development

What would the City of Boston’s development process look like if residents had a greater say? That question is at the heart of city artist-in-residence Lily Xie’s project.

Xie made two short films and a phone hotline in partnership with a member of the Boston Planning and Development Agency. The project explore how to reimagine the BPDA, and aims to help the agency understand how it could better center the interests of residents. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.