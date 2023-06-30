Unraveling the impacts of the Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that colleges and universities can no longer take race into account during the admissions process, upending years of precedent. Colleges and universities who used affirmative action now have to consider how to increase diversity on campus without considering race in admissions. The ruling could have impacts on diversity efforts beyond the world of higher education as well.

Jonathan Feingold, a professor at the Boston University School of Law and co-author of an amicus brief in support of Harvard and the University of North Carolina, joins WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk about the ramifications of the ruling.