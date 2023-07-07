Mass. health care alliance leader says state's primary care is being overlooked

The Massachusetts health care system was recently ranked best in the U.S. by a New York-based foundation. That group, The Commonwealth Fund, ranked states across 58 areas, including access to health care, reproductive care, health disparities and health outcomes. But the leader of a local health care alliance says that ranking overlooked some crucial metrics.

Massachusetts Health Quality Partners CEO Barbra Rabson wrote about her concerns in a letter published by The Boston Globe on Thursday, and she joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the issue.