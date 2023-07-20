Attorney General Campbell's push to take untraceable ghost guns off the streets

Massachusetts officials say the state is seeing an alarming rise in the number of so-called ghost guns, or firearms assembled using parts ordered off the internet or created using a 3D printer.

They're untraceable, and Attorney General Andrea Campbell says the state needs new laws to tackle the problem. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk about that proposed legislation.