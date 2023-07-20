WBUR
Attorney General Campbell's push to take untraceable ghost guns off the streets

July 20, 2023
facebookEmail

Massachusetts officials say the state is seeing an alarming rise in the number of so-called ghost guns, or firearms assembled using parts ordered off the internet or created using a 3D printer.

They're untraceable, and Attorney General Andrea Campbell says the state needs new laws to tackle the problem. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk about that proposed legislation.

This segment airs on July 20, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Laney Ruckstuhl Field Producer
Laney Ruckstuhl is the field producer for Morning Edition. She was formerly a digital producer.

More…

