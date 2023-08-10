What made it into the $56 billion state budget

Gov. Maura Healey signed a $56 billion state budget yesterday at the statehouse. After signing, the governor said this spending plan makes the state more affordable, competitive and equitable. The new budget comes 40 days into the new fiscal year.

Healey left most of the budget intact, but vetoed a few items and sent eight outside sections with proposed amendments back to the legislature. WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talked with reporter and anchor Steve Brown about what made it into the budget.