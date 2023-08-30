WBUR
Sen. Elizabeth Warren reflects on her recent trip to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion

August 30, 2023
Elizabeth Warren and other U.S. senators visited Ukraine last week. The group met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss how the U.S. can further aid the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talked with Warren about her takeaways from the trip and why the fight against Russia matters to the United States.

This segment aired on August 30, 2023.

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Dan Guzman Executive Producer, Morning Edition
Dan Guzman is senior producer for Morning Edition at WBUR.

More…

