Nearly 50 years after the Boston busing crisis, a new initiative examines its history and legacy

Next summer marks 50 years since a federal judge ordered Boston to integrate its public schools. That decision led to thousands of Black and white students being bused to schools out of their neighborhoods, and white Bostonians reacted with riots and violent protests.

In the lead up to the anniversary of those events, a group of more than three dozen community leaders are launching a new three-year initiative to remember the busing program and reflect on its legacy through conversations and exhibits.

Michael Curry was bused from his home in Roxbury to a Charlestown school when he was a child. He is now a member of the national NAACP Board of Directors and is part of the Boston Desegregation and Busing Initiative.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talked with Curry about his memories, the initiative and the legacy of busing in Boston.