Leominster Mayor Mazzarella talks about recovery efforts following 'catastrophic' storm

Leominster is recovering after nearly a foot of rain that fell in the span of just a few hours on Monday, leaving sinkholes, waterlogged homes, and washed out roads. In a press conference Tuesday morning, Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella called the storm "catastrophic."

In the aftermath, Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency and said her administration was working with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and local partners "to assess the damage to prepare what we need to to get the application in for federal funding."

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy spoke with Mayor Mazzarella to learn about how the city is recovering and what the city is still facing.