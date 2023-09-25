Advertisement
Superintendent Skipper reflects on first year at Boston Public Schools
It's been about a year since Mary Skipper began her role as Superintendent of Boston Public Schools. Now, she's starting a new school year bound to be full of challenges with COVID rates rising, teacher and staffing shortages, and under enrollment at many schools.
WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talks with Skipper about her first year leading Massachusetts' largest school district and what she is thinking about in the new year.
This segment airs on September 25, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.