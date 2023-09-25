WBUR
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
WBUR
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Superintendent Skipper reflects on first year at Boston Public Schools

September 25, 2023
facebookEmail

It's been about a year since Mary Skipper began her role as Superintendent of Boston Public Schools. Now, she's starting a new school year bound to be full of challenges with COVID rates rising, teacher and staffing shortages, and under enrollment at many schools.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talks with Skipper about her first year leading Massachusetts' largest school district and what she is thinking about in the new year.

This segment airs on September 25, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Advertisement

More from WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...
Close