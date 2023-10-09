Advertisement
The reason behind the effort to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day statewide
There’s a renewed effort in Massachusetts to recognize the holiday observed on the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The holiday is already recognized in Boston and more than two-dozen cities and towns, but on the state level, it is observed as Columbus Day.
Indigenous activist Mahtowin Munro, the co-lead for United American Indians of New England, spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy why the group believes changing the holiday's name is important.
This segment aired on October 9, 2023.