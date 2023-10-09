The reason behind the effort to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day statewide

There’s a renewed effort in Massachusetts to recognize the holiday observed on the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The holiday is already recognized in Boston and more than two-dozen cities and towns, but on the state level, it is observed as Columbus Day.

Indigenous activist Mahtowin Munro, the co-lead for United American Indians of New England, spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy why the group believes changing the holiday's name is important.