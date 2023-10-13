Advertisement
Boston's new MBTA board member talks goals for the role
For the first time, Boston has a designated seat on the MBTA’s board of directors. Last month, Mayor Michelle Wu appointed Mary Skelton Roberts to the volunteer post. Skelton Roberts is an Orange Line rider with a master’s degree in city planning and works for the clean energy nonprofit Climate Beacon Project.
WBUR's Morning Edition speaks with Skelton Roberts about what she hopes to achieve in this role.
This segment aired on October 13, 2023.