Boston's new MBTA board member talks goals for the role

October 13, 2023
Mary Skelton Roberts, an Orange Line rider who works in the clean energy sector, is Mayor Wu's pick to represent Boston on the MBTA's board of directors. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Mary Skelton Roberts, an Orange Line rider who works in the clean energy sector, is Mayor Wu's pick to represent Boston on the MBTA's board of directors.

For the first time, Boston has a designated seat on the MBTA’s board of directors. Last month, Mayor Michelle Wu appointed Mary Skelton Roberts to the volunteer post. Skelton Roberts is an Orange Line rider with a master’s degree in city planning and works for the clean energy nonprofit Climate Beacon Project.

WBUR's Morning Edition speaks with Skelton Roberts about what she hopes to achieve in this role.

This segment aired on October 13, 2023.

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

Laney Ruckstuhl Field Producer
Laney Ruckstuhl is the field producer for Morning Edition. She was formerly a digital producer.

