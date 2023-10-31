Before trick-or-treating traditions, Halloween in Massachusetts was full of mayhem

Hoards of costumed kids will parade through neighborhoods on Halloween, asking politely for treats. But before trick-or-treating became the tradition, pandemonium ruled the day.

WBUR's Andrea Shea shares an audio time-capsule with WBUR's Morning Edition. Shea and candy historian Susan Benjamin describe a time when masked kids created Halloween mayhem across Massachusetts.