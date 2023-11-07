A tour around Dorchester's Little Saigon

Little Saigon is a corner of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood that's long been an important home for New England's Vietnamese community. In 2021, the state designated it as an official cultural district, one of four in the city.

To learn more about the area for our Field Guide to Boston, WBUR's The Common host Darryl C. Murphy and visited Little Saigon with Annie Le, board president of the cultural district.

