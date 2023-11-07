WBUR
A tour around Dorchester's Little Saigon

November 07, 2023
Little Saigon is a corner of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood that's long been an important home for New England's Vietnamese community. In 2021, the state designated it as an official cultural district, one of four in the city.

To learn more about the area for our Field Guide to Boston, WBUR's The Common host Darryl C. Murphy and visited Little Saigon with Annie Le, board president of the cultural district.

For more on their trip, listen to the full episode of The Common here.

This segment aired on November 7, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

Field Guide to Boston

