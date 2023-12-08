'Solstice' returns to illuminate dark December nights at Mount Auburn Cemetery

A large-scale, luminescent art installation returns this weekend to its novel venue. “Solstice: Reflections on Winter Light” attracted more than 8,000 visitors to Mount Auburn Cemetery in last year, in its debut. Now, what started as an experiment, has been dubbed a holiday tradition.

Mount Auburn Cemetery commissioned MASARY Studios to create a series of installations across the grounds for the darkest nights of the year. (Courtesy Aram Boghosian)

Mount Auburn’s president and CEO Matthew Stephens understands that it might be hard to picture an immersive art experience unfolding — at night — in a cemetery.

“Cemeteries are stigmatized. I've had people tell me, 'I would never go to a cemetery unless I had to,'” he said. “And there's a special moment that we're using to take people deeper into the experience.”

To do that, a small army of artists, technicians, and cemetery staff has been buzzing around the Mount Auburn’s grounds to transform its wooded landscapes and interior spaces into “Solstice.” Stephens said last year, the walkable concept was definitely an experiment.

“We weren't sure what was going to happen — no cemetery has ever tried something like this,” he recalled. “Are people going to be into it? Are people going to think it's hokey? And what we saw is that our community immediately fell in love with this ability to connect with this special place in a way that has never happened before.”

MASARY media artist Sam Okerstrom-Lang and Mount Auburn Cemetery president and CEO Matthew Stephens, outside Bigelow Chapel. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

In 1831, Mount Auburn became the country's first “garden cemetery.” Its manicured beauty changed the way places of rest — which could be seen as sad or creepy — were designed and perceived. Now people flock here throughout the seasons to pay respect to its 100,000 buried residents, or to just meander through Mount Auburn's 175 acres, during the day. But with “Solstice,” they're allowed to enter after the sun sets.

“As soon as you step into this landscape you really can understand the sensitivity, the spirit and how special this place is," “Solstice” creative director Sam Okerstrom-Lang said as he walked over to one of the three glowing, outdoor artworks. “Eclipse” is shrouded in mist and looks like it’s floating just above the ground. Okerstrom-Lang described it as, “a pure circle with darkness in the middle, with an elegant, sharp ring of light around it.”

Inspired by an eclipse, the artwork in Hazel Dell features a suspended disc illuminated to create a halo of light. (Courtesy Aram Boghosian)

Okerstrom-Lang said this other-worldly work was a fan favorite in 2022. “It's an invitation to have an intimate approach to something that is so distant and cosmic,” he explained.

The “Solstice” journey continues up a short hill past stately trees, ornate headstones and beautiful monuments. “Through the artworks, through the walking, through finding your own path, we really are hoping that people are able to connect with themselves in a way that feels authentic, connect with others around them, to feel hopeful in a moment that is so dark,” Okerstrom-Lang said.

MASARY Studios created the kaleidoscopic animations projected onto Bigelow Chapel that will be accompanied by a soundtrack featuring two newly commissioned pieces of music. (Courtesy Aram Boghosian)

“Solstice” is the largest event ever produced by Mount Auburn. An orchestra of creatives make the sound, light and performance piece come to life. Okerstrom-Lang's firm MASARY Studios created kaleidoscopic animations that will be projected onto Bigelow Chapel accompanied by a soundtrack featuring two newly commissioned pieces of music.

The chapel is a jewel at Mount Auburn, and one of the cemetery’s most significant architectural structures. Its ornate interior will also be activated, once again, with live string musicians and the cemetery's decades-long tradition of lighting candles. The commemorative ritual moved visitors last year, Stephens recalled. “We saw people in tears, we saw people with smiles.”

String musicians will play live music in the chapel and visitors are invited to light candles, a decades-long tradition at Mount Auburn. (Courtesy Aram Boghosian)

Wander back down the hill, and you'll encounter Phase Garden, a mind-boggling installation that features 12 light and sound towers arranged in a wide circle. Okerstrom-Lang's team uses math, software and cutting edge media instruments to channel what he described as cosmic rhythms. “These forces that are around us that we can't necessarily feel directly or see,” he said, “and this is an attempt to funnel that down, and give that offering of these beautiful things that give us life.”

Visitors spent hours inside Phase Garden last year, according to Stephens. When asked what he thinks Mount Auburn's founders would make of “Solstice's” high-tech magic, he pointed to one of them — Jacob Bigelow — who actually coined the term “technology.”

“This is back in 1831,” Stephens said, “he was one of the founders of MIT and, you know, we sort of think he would be very proud of what we're doing with the canvas he started.”

The installation is open until the evening of Solstice, on Dec. 21. (Courtesy Aram Boghosian)

“Solstice” comes to life Dec. 9 and runs through the evening of Solstice on Dec. 21. Ticket entry is timed, and there are two pay-what-you-want nights on Dec. 12 and 19.

Visitors who attended last year’s debut will notice a few other changes and additions, including more lighting and amenities including an outdoor food and drink café.

The cemetery is also instituting a “quiet hour” between 5:30-6:30 pm on Dec. 13 and 20 for people who may be grieving, have sensory conditions or prefer a less-crowded visit.