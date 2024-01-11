Local Coverage
With Belichick's departure, it's the end of an era for the New England Patriots

04:51
The New England Patriots are looking for a new head coach after more than two decades.

Team owner Robert Kraft and now former coach Bill Belichick made their split official during a press conference on Thursday.

Boston Globe sports columnist Tara Sullivan joined WBUR's All Things Considered to delve into why the split happened and what comes next for both the team and coach.

This segment aired on January 11, 2024.

Headshot of Lisa Mullins

Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

