Does New Hampshire's primary still hold the same sway in politics?
New Hampshire voters on Tuesday gave former President Trump a big boost toward securing the Republican presidential nomination for the third time — even as his challenger, Nikki Haley, says she's not giving up. At least not yet.
Senior political reporter, Anthony Brooks, joined WBUR's All Things Considered us from New Hampshire to take a step back and look at the changing character of the primary in the Granite State and its significance in the presidential race.
This segment aired on January 24, 2024.