Milton voters reject multifamily rezoning plan

Milton residents struck down a plan to allow for multifamily housing in parts of town that border the Mattapan trolley.

The plan would have brought the town into compliance with a state law that requires towns and cities along MBTA corridors to allow for higher density housing. Residents voted last Wednesday after it was pushed to a referendum.

Liz Dillon, co-chair of the Yes! For Milton campaign that favored the proposal, joined Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.