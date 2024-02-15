Local Coverage
Local Coverage
Local Coverage
Milton voters reject multifamily rezoning plan

Milton residents struck down a plan to allow for multifamily housing in parts of town that border the Mattapan trolley.

The plan would have brought the town into compliance with a state law that requires towns and cities along MBTA corridors to allow for higher density housing. Residents voted last Wednesday after it was pushed to a referendum.

Liz Dillon, co-chair of the Yes! For Milton campaign that favored the proposal, joined Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.

This segment airs on February 15, 2024. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Headshot of Rupa Shenoy

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

Headshot of Laney Ruckstuhl

Laney Ruckstuhl Field Producer
Laney Ruckstuhl is the field producer for Morning Edition. She was formerly a digital producer.

More from WBUR

