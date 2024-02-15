Advertisement
Milton voters reject multifamily rezoning plan
Milton residents struck down a plan to allow for multifamily housing in parts of town that border the Mattapan trolley.
The plan would have brought the town into compliance with a state law that requires towns and cities along MBTA corridors to allow for higher density housing. Residents voted last Wednesday after it was pushed to a referendum.
Liz Dillon, co-chair of the Yes! For Milton campaign that favored the proposal, joined Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.
This segment airs on February 15, 2024. Audio will be available after the broadcast.