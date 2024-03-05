Brockton resident and NAACP board member says issues at high school stem from mental health

The school committee in Brockton is weighing what to do next after Gov. Maura Healey denied a request by four of its members to bring in the National Guard to deal with violence in the high school.

That request was opposed by the mayor and drew outrage at a school committee meeting last week.

National NAACP board member Michael Curry was on hand to greet Brockton High students and teachers as they returned after February break last week. He’s a Brockton resident whose two sons recently graduated from the school, and has been outspoken about issues there. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk more about this.