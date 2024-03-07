Local Coverage
Local Coverage
Local Coverage
Mass. House approves bill that caps how long people can stay in emergency family shelters

The Massachusetts House has approved a bill that puts a new cap on how long people can stay in the state's emergency family shelters. Most people would only be eligible for nine months of shelter under the proposal.

To discuss the bill, Rupa Shenoy of Morning Edition talked to Rachel Hand, the executive director of the North Shore branch of the homeless services agency Family Promise.

This segment aired on March 7, 2024.

Headshot of Rupa Shenoy

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

