Franklin Park greenhouse readies for spring planting

Anthony Hennessy, superintendent of horticulture for the City of Boston, in the city's greenhouse in Franklin Park. (Rupa Shenoy/WBUR)
Spring flowers are popping up around Boston, many of which are grown and planted by city workers. It's a Boston tradition dating back to the 1800s and the founding of the Boston Public Garden, the oldest botanical garden in the U.S.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy visited Superintendent of Horticulture Anthony Hennessy at the city’s ancient, sprawling greenhouse in Franklin Park to learn more.

This segment airs on April 2, 2024. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Headshot of Rupa Shenoy

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

Headshot of Laney Ruckstuhl

Laney Ruckstuhl Field Producer
Laney Ruckstuhl is the field producer for Morning Edition. She was formerly a digital producer.

