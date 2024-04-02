Advertisement
Franklin Park greenhouse readies for spring planting
Spring flowers are popping up around Boston, many of which are grown and planted by city workers. It's a Boston tradition dating back to the 1800s and the founding of the Boston Public Garden, the oldest botanical garden in the U.S.
WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy visited Superintendent of Horticulture Anthony Hennessy at the city’s ancient, sprawling greenhouse in Franklin Park to learn more.
This segment airs on April 2, 2024. Audio will be available after the broadcast.